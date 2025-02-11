Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AkzoNobel Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
AkzoNobel Vietnam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lot E1

- CN, Mỹ Phước 2 Industrial Zone, Bến Cát, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

o HSE-S Management:
- Responsible for management of RMWH and Finished Goods Warehouse & external 3PL warehouses, maintaining 5S, HSES, Gemba, BBS.
- Responsible for HSES SAQ - Supply Chain Aspects.
- Plan and execute audit hauliers, tracking the pending items and follow through to ensure it get done.
- HSES & Sustainability: Establish a culture and build processes in logistics to meet the HSES & Sustainability goals.
o Warehouse Management:
- Overall management and supervision activities of RMWH and FG Warehouses including inbound, storage, outbound both inhouse & external 3PL warehouse as per standard operating procedures.
- To review, revise and develop SOP and training to warehouse staff in order to manage all warehouse activities in high efficiency.
- Maintain the FIFO for Warehouses through ERP system, and control inventory levels; reconciling with data storage system to maintain stock accuracy and minimize variance. Identify and resolve any inventory discrepancies and ensure inventory and system records are in agreement.
- Maintain dock and storage facilities in an organized manner; plan future capacity requirements. Ensure the integrity of inventory accuracy and manage stock movements with the help of direct reports
o Transportation Management:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AkzoNobel Vietnam

AkzoNobel Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Vincom Dong Khoi, 72 Le Thanh Ton St, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

