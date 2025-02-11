Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

o HSE-S Management:

- Responsible for management of RMWH and Finished Goods Warehouse & external 3PL warehouses, maintaining 5S, HSES, Gemba, BBS.

- Responsible for HSES SAQ - Supply Chain Aspects.

- Plan and execute audit hauliers, tracking the pending items and follow through to ensure it get done.

- HSES & Sustainability: Establish a culture and build processes in logistics to meet the HSES & Sustainability goals.

o Warehouse Management:

- Overall management and supervision activities of RMWH and FG Warehouses including inbound, storage, outbound both inhouse & external 3PL warehouse as per standard operating procedures.

- To review, revise and develop SOP and training to warehouse staff in order to manage all warehouse activities in high efficiency.

- Maintain the FIFO for Warehouses through ERP system, and control inventory levels; reconciling with data storage system to maintain stock accuracy and minimize variance. Identify and resolve any inventory discrepancies and ensure inventory and system records are in agreement.

- Maintain dock and storage facilities in an organized manner; plan future capacity requirements. Ensure the integrity of inventory accuracy and manage stock movements with the help of direct reports

o Transportation Management: