Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 30 - 75 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 30 - 75 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
30 - 75 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Lầu 9, TTC Plaza, 53

- 55 Đường Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 30 - 75 Triệu

Team Management:
Lead, train, and oversee a B2B sales team tasked with acquiring businesses to operate on Alibaba.com.
Provide ongoing coaching to enhance the team’s understanding of Alibaba.com's value proposition and improve sales techniques.
Monitor team performance, ensuring alignment with sales objectives and company standards.
Seller Acquisition Strategy:
Develop and implement strategies to target companies and groups.
Identify and approach key industries and sectors with high potential for growth on Alibaba.com.
Work with the marketing team to execute outreach campaigns tailored to the target audience.
Client Engagement and Onboarding:
Build strong relationships with prospective businesses, emphasizing the advantages of joining Alibaba.com for cross-border trade.
Guide companies through the registration process, ensuring all necessary documentation is in order.
Provide detailed onboarding support to help businesses optimize their storefronts and leverage platform tools.
Performance Monitoring:
Track and analyze sales performance data, ensuring team targets for acquiring new businesses are consistently met.
Prepare and present regular reports on acquisition metrics, and team performance.
Identify challenges in the acquisition process and implement solutions to improve outcomes.
Operational Responsibilities:
Collaborate with internal departments (e.g., commercial, seller operations, sales planner, marketing) to provide a seamless onboarding experience for sellers.
Ensure compliance with Alibaba.com's policies and guidelines during the acquisition and onboarding process.
Act as a liaison between sellers and platform support to address any issues or concerns.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 75 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
- Experience:
Proven experience in B2B sales, with at least 2-3 years in a supervisory or leadership role.
Prior experience in e-commerce, SaaS product, or cross-border trade is an advantage.
- Skills:
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in English and Vietnamese.
Knowledge of the e-commerce industry and global trade practices.
Experienced with CRM tools and sales analytics.
- Others:
Familiarity with Alibaba.com or similar platforms is highly preferred.
Ability to identify and target industries where businesses benefit most from cross-border e-commerce.
- Key Competencies:
Strategic mindset with the ability to identify business opportunities.
Results-oriented and focused on driving measurable outcomes.
Adaptability to changing market dynamics and client needs.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and attractive performance-based incentives.
Opportunities to work with a global e-commerce platform.
Professional training and clear career advancement paths.
Comprehensive benefits package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH ALIBABA.COM (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Saigon Centre Tower 2, 67 Le Loi Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-30-75-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-dong-nai-job271301
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Việt Phát T.E.C.H làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Việt Phát T.E.C.H
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 750 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Việt Nam
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Manulife (Việt Nam)
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Hạt Giống Nova làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Hạt Giống Nova
Trên 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GREEN FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GREEN FOOD
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng TPC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng TPC
Trên 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Nguyên Vĩnh Tiến làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nguyên Vĩnh Tiến
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Jinyang làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Jinyang
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
16 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTV đá thạch anh cao cấp Phú Tài làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MTV đá thạch anh cao cấp Phú Tài
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ TIÊU CHUẨN SINH HỌC VĨNH THỊNH làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ TIÊU CHUẨN SINH HỌC VĨNH THỊNH
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH VI NA HOÀNG LONG VŨ làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VI NA HOÀNG LONG VŨ
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM
10 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dây Cáp Điện Việt Thái làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dây Cáp Điện Việt Thái
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dụng Cụ Cơ Khí Và Y Tế VPIC Việt Phát làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dụng Cụ Cơ Khí Và Y Tế VPIC Việt Phát
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DIÊN KHÁNH làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DIÊN KHÁNH
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vật Tư Công Nghiệp Tekchem làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Vật Tư Công Nghiệp Tekchem
9 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 24 - 27 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
24 - 27 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Skybuild Plus làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Skybuild Plus
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Giáo dục quốc tế GAIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Giáo dục quốc tế GAIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Dongsung Chemical (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Dongsung Chemical (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH RYDER INDUSTRIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH RYDER INDUSTRIES VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Skybuild Plus làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Skybuild Plus
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YOUQIANG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH YOUQIANG VIỆT NAM
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm