Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu

a) Achieving periodical sales quotas by successfully implementing sales and marketing strategies and

tactics (50%)

● Promote positive relationships with key customers to achieve desired revenue.

● Monitor changes in the industry and leverage them for business opportunities.

● Establish customer relationship management (CRM) systems and guidelines to manage customer

relationships.

● Provide advice when preparing bid documents and integrated proposals for key accounts, personally

help close largest deals.

● Work collaboratively across internal teams - including Distillery and Marketing

b) Generating leads and building relationships (40%)

● Develop and execute strategies to drive business in new and existing markets.

● Identify prospective accounts for our products and opportunities for business development purposes.

● Advocate for the growth and promotion of premium craft spirits and the cocktail industry

c) Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales (10%)

● Maintaining client records.

● Maintain and develop relationships with clients and fellow industry professionals

● Constantly learn about craft spirits and sample our company's products.

d) Other tasks assigned by supervisors (10%)

Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3) Qualification

● BA/BS degree or equivalent

● Fluent in spoken & written English and Vietnamese

● 3 years of experience as Sales Representative in the spirits/ liquor industry developing client-focused,

differentiated and achievable solutions.

● Possess extensive knowledge of sales principles and practices, and an ability to coach others on them.

● Strength in problem solving, issue-resolution, ability to work in a deadline-driven work environment,

attention to detail, and ability to multitask.

● Strong organizational and planning skill

4) Benefits

● Competitive salary and commission policy

● Social insurance, lunch allowance, team building

● International and professional working environmen

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: 50 - 70 triệu VND

Lương cứng: 30 - 50 triệu VND

Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

