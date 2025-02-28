Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
50 - 70 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: ● Competitive salary and commission policy ● Social insurance, lunch allowance, team building ● International and professional working environmen ●Working time from Monday to Friday every week, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu

a) Achieving periodical sales quotas by successfully implementing sales and marketing strategies and
tactics (50%)
● Promote positive relationships with key customers to achieve desired revenue.
● Monitor changes in the industry and leverage them for business opportunities.
● Establish customer relationship management (CRM) systems and guidelines to manage customer
relationships.
● Provide advice when preparing bid documents and integrated proposals for key accounts, personally
help close largest deals.
● Work collaboratively across internal teams - including Distillery and Marketing
b) Generating leads and building relationships (40%)
● Develop and execute strategies to drive business in new and existing markets.
● Identify prospective accounts for our products and opportunities for business development purposes.
● Advocate for the growth and promotion of premium craft spirits and the cocktail industry
c) Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales (10%)
● Maintaining client records.
● Maintain and develop relationships with clients and fellow industry professionals
● Constantly learn about craft spirits and sample our company's products.
d) Other tasks assigned by supervisors (10%)

Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3) Qualification
● BA/BS degree or equivalent
● Fluent in spoken & written English and Vietnamese
● 3 years of experience as Sales Representative in the spirits/ liquor industry developing client-focused,
differentiated and achievable solutions.
● Possess extensive knowledge of sales principles and practices, and an ability to coach others on them.
● Strength in problem solving, issue-resolution, ability to work in a deadline-driven work environment,
attention to detail, and ability to multitask.
● Strong organizational and planning skill
4) Benefits
● Competitive salary and commission policy
● Social insurance, lunch allowance, team building
● International and professional working environmen

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: 50 - 70 triệu VND
Lương cứng: 30 - 50 triệu VND
Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TOPMAX VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HA01-159, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Xã Đa Tốn, Huyện Gia Lâm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

