Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Nam: - KCN Tam Thăng, Xã Tam Thăng, TP Tam Kỳ, Tỉnh Quảng Nam, Thành phố Tam Kỳ

Mô Tả Công Việc

I. Objective of the function:

• Increasing sales revenue by achieving sales objectives within the assigned accounts and territories.

• Develop new customers to maximize sales volume consistent with sales projections.

II. Main responsibilities:

• Responsible for sales target achievement in line with the company strategy

• Work closely with Global sales team to follow up the nomination and generate to sales achievement

• Establish and maintain relationship with customers for business development in regional and districts asigned

• Develop new business via new product development, new customer approach, business migration follow-up and local service representative

• Provide customer satisfaction by handling well servicing requirement and problem solving

• Provide critical market intelligence (trends, customer needs, competitor offerings)

• Study target market segments and plan mid/long term sales strategy with RSD and Commercial Director

• Monitor the growth of the customers' business, review and coordinate with credit control to make appropriate credit recommendations.

• Follow-up on payment collections and ensure on-time payment from the customers.

• Prepare and meet deadline of weekly call planning, sales reports and other tasks assigned.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

III. Knowledge, experiences, education, skills, personal competencies and behaviors:

• B.A in Economics, Foreign Trade or Business Management.

• Relevant work experience: 2+ years in Sales position. Experience on textile & garment industry is an advantage.

• Fluent verbal and written English. Other languages such as Chinese will be an advantage.

• Strong communication skill

• Willing to travel

• Good in Computer literacy (Excel, Powerpoint, Word)

Được Hưởng

Thưởng

Performance bonus, other benefits according to Company policy

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

24/7 Accident Insurance, Private health Insurance

Nghỉ phép có lương

Annual leave 12 days/ year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

