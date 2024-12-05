Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam:

- KCN Tam Thăng, Xã Tam Thăng, TP Tam Kỳ, Tỉnh Quảng Nam, Thành phố Tam Kỳ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Objective of the function:
• Increasing sales revenue by achieving sales objectives within the assigned accounts and territories.
• Develop new customers to maximize sales volume consistent with sales projections.
II. Main responsibilities:
• Responsible for sales target achievement in line with the company strategy
• Work closely with Global sales team to follow up the nomination and generate to sales achievement
• Establish and maintain relationship with customers for business development in regional and districts asigned
• Develop new business via new product development, new customer approach, business migration follow-up and local service representative
• Provide customer satisfaction by handling well servicing requirement and problem solving
• Provide critical market intelligence (trends, customer needs, competitor offerings)
• Study target market segments and plan mid/long term sales strategy with RSD and Commercial Director
• Monitor the growth of the customers' business, review and coordinate with credit control to make appropriate credit recommendations.
• Follow-up on payment collections and ensure on-time payment from the customers.
• Prepare and meet deadline of weekly call planning, sales reports and other tasks assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

III. Knowledge, experiences, education, skills, personal competencies and behaviors:
• B.A in Economics, Foreign Trade or Business Management.
• Relevant work experience: 2+ years in Sales position. Experience on textile & garment industry is an advantage.
• Fluent verbal and written English. Other languages such as Chinese will be an advantage.
• Strong communication skill
• Willing to travel
• Good in Computer literacy (Excel, Powerpoint, Word)

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Performance bonus, other benefits according to Company policy
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
24/7 Accident Insurance, Private health Insurance
Nghỉ phép có lương
Annual leave 12 days/ year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Amann Việt Nam Tại KCN Tam Thăng Tỉnh Quảng Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

