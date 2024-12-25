Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ
- Đà Nẵng: Thôn An Sơn, xã Hòa Ninh, huyện Hòa Vang, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Hòa Vang, Huyện Hòa Vang
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Greets customers entering establishments. Ensures all guests receive a prompt and cordial welcome
Ensures familiarity with company pricing, policies and procedures, etc
Answers customers' questions and provides information on products, services, procedures or policies
Takes Guest golf reservations and sends booking information if required
Checks that guest bill is correctly charged and settled correctly to the proper account (cash, credit card, voucher)
Resolves customer complaints
Prepares the daily report and other reports as requested by the Supervisor.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Ready and willing to work in shifts & on weekends / public holidays
Computer and literacy and advanced English (4 skills)
Good communication, good presentation
Careful, accurate, active, friendly, honest, sensitive
Ability to multi-task and solve problems perfectly
Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Staff bus every working shift.
Competitive salary.
Social Insurance/ Health Insurance/ Suncare Insurance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ
