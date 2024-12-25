Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Thôn An Sơn, xã Hòa Ninh, huyện Hòa Vang, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Hòa Vang, Huyện Hòa Vang

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Greets customers entering establishments. Ensures all guests receive a prompt and cordial welcome

Ensures familiarity with company pricing, policies and procedures, etc

Answers customers' questions and provides information on products, services, procedures or policies

Takes Guest golf reservations and sends booking information if required

Checks that guest bill is correctly charged and settled correctly to the proper account (cash, credit card, voucher)

Resolves customer complaints

Prepares the daily report and other reports as requested by the Supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience as a Receptionist

Ready and willing to work in shifts & on weekends / public holidays

Computer and literacy and advanced English (4 skills)

Good communication, good presentation

Careful, accurate, active, friendly, honest, sensitive

Ability to multi-task and solve problems perfectly

Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location, meal allowance.

Staff bus every working shift.

Competitive salary.

Social Insurance/ Health Insurance/ Suncare Insurance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.