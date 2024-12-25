Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/01/2025
Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Thôn An Sơn, xã Hòa Ninh, huyện Hòa Vang, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Hòa Vang, Huyện Hòa Vang

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Greets customers entering establishments. Ensures all guests receive a prompt and cordial welcome
Ensures familiarity with company pricing, policies and procedures, etc
Answers customers' questions and provides information on products, services, procedures or policies
Takes Guest golf reservations and sends booking information if required
Checks that guest bill is correctly charged and settled correctly to the proper account (cash, credit card, voucher)
Resolves customer complaints
Prepares the daily report and other reports as requested by the Supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience as a Receptionist
Ready and willing to work in shifts & on weekends / public holidays
Computer and literacy and advanced English (4 skills)
Good communication, good presentation
Careful, accurate, active, friendly, honest, sensitive
Ability to multi-task and solve problems perfectly

Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location, meal allowance.
Staff bus every working shift.
Competitive salary.
Social Insurance/ Health Insurance/ Suncare Insurance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Công ty cổ phần sân gôn Bà Nà Suối Mơ

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thôn An Sơn - Xã Hoà Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

