Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Prime Quality Training Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Building 17, Level 4, 167 Tay Son Alley, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu

Ensure all grammar, spelling and layouts of design are accurate and consistent before completed

Creating content for the company across all marketing platforms and are required to articulate your ideas clearly

Research and develop content ideas

Package content into powerful designs and presentation decks

You will support our digitally focused marketing efforts by actively maintaining Social Media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Youtube etc.) to promote a consitent brand image and achieve our marketing object

Support in various marketing related projects

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ability to work in B2B international organizations and in multi-culture teams

Possess a Diploma/Degree in any Marketing, Mass Communication, Journalism (not nesscessary)

Able to commit at least 4 months or more

Proficient on Photoshop, Illustrator (not necessary)

A self-starter, proactive and hands-on approach

Able to meet strict and short deadlines

Able to work well independently and with a team

Good writing skills in Vietnamese & English

Timing is flexible and can compensate on next day.

Tại Prime Quality Training Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Eligible earning while studying

Special Product Incentive

Work with friends

Have a chance to convert to permanent role if performance is good

Free Parking lot

Oportunity to participate into company activities

Visit us: https://pri-qua.com/

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Prime Quality Training Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin