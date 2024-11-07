Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Prime Quality Training Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Prime Quality Training Limited
- Hà Nội:
- Building 17, Level 4, 167 Tay Son Alley, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu
Ensure all grammar, spelling and layouts of design are accurate and consistent before completed
Creating content for the company across all marketing platforms and are required to articulate your ideas clearly
Research and develop content ideas
Package content into powerful designs and presentation decks
You will support our digitally focused marketing efforts by actively maintaining Social Media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Youtube etc.) to promote a consitent brand image and achieve our marketing object
Support in various marketing related projects
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Possess a Diploma/Degree in any Marketing, Mass Communication, Journalism (not nesscessary)
Able to commit at least 4 months or more
Proficient on Photoshop, Illustrator (not necessary)
A self-starter, proactive and hands-on approach
Able to meet strict and short deadlines
Able to work well independently and with a team
Good writing skills in Vietnamese & English
Timing is flexible and can compensate on next day.
Tại Prime Quality Training Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Special Product Incentive
Work with friends
Have a chance to convert to permanent role if performance is good
Free Parking lot
Oportunity to participate into company activities
Visit us: https://pri-qua.com/
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Prime Quality Training Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
