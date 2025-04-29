Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center Đồng Khởi, 72 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Objectives and Key Result Areas
Reports and Accountable to: Visualisation Leads & Practice Director
The specific role and responsibilities discussed with you are (but not limited to) the following:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Produce high-quality architectural exterior renders within designated timelines.
• Management and production of 3D Visualisation related aspects of DKO’s businesses including (but not limited to)
• Supervise and guide junior visualisation team members, setting clear expectations for quality and deadlines.
• Mentor and support junior staff in their professional development and overall job satisfaction.
• Conduct monthly one-on-one sessions with Visualisation Leads to review team performance and identify areas for improvement.
• Receive direction from Visualisation Leads and provide constructive feedback to elevate team skill levels.
• Take a hands-on role in producing architectural imagery for client presentations, design competitions, awards, and marketing materials.
• Act as a key liaison between multiple DKO studios – coordinate across teams to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment throughout the visualisation process.
• Use professional communication to navigate feedback, resolve misunderstandings, and maintain a collaborative environment across international teams.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
