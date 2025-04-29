Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Objectives and Key Result Areas

Reports and Accountable to: Visualisation Leads & Practice Director

The specific role and responsibilities discussed with you are (but not limited to) the following:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Produce high-quality architectural exterior renders within designated timelines.

• Management and production of 3D Visualisation related aspects of DKO’s businesses including (but not limited to)

• Supervise and guide junior visualisation team members, setting clear expectations for quality and deadlines.

• Mentor and support junior staff in their professional development and overall job satisfaction.

• Conduct monthly one-on-one sessions with Visualisation Leads to review team performance and identify areas for improvement.

• Receive direction from Visualisation Leads and provide constructive feedback to elevate team skill levels.

• Take a hands-on role in producing architectural imagery for client presentations, design competitions, awards, and marketing materials.

• Act as a key liaison between multiple DKO studios – coordinate across teams to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment throughout the visualisation process.

• Use professional communication to navigate feedback, resolve misunderstandings, and maintain a collaborative environment across international teams.