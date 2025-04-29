Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Dko Architecture Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
Dko Architecture Việt Nam

Nhân viên thiết kế 3D

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center Đồng Khởi, 72 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Objectives and Key Result Areas
Reports and Accountable to: Visualisation Leads & Practice Director
The specific role and responsibilities discussed with you are (but not limited to) the following:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Produce high-quality architectural exterior renders within designated timelines.
• Management and production of 3D Visualisation related aspects of DKO’s businesses including (but not limited to)
• Supervise and guide junior visualisation team members, setting clear expectations for quality and deadlines.
• Mentor and support junior staff in their professional development and overall job satisfaction.
• Conduct monthly one-on-one sessions with Visualisation Leads to review team performance and identify areas for improvement.
• Receive direction from Visualisation Leads and provide constructive feedback to elevate team skill levels.
• Take a hands-on role in producing architectural imagery for client presentations, design competitions, awards, and marketing materials.
• Act as a key liaison between multiple DKO studios – coordinate across teams to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment throughout the visualisation process.
• Use professional communication to navigate feedback, resolve misunderstandings, and maintain a collaborative environment across international teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dko Architecture Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Dko Architecture Việt Nam

Dko Architecture Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Room L10-08A, Level 10, Vincom Center, 72 Lê Thánh Tôn Street,Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-thiet-ke-3d-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job353789
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Danieli – Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Bia Sài Gòn Miền Trung
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LUMIVOX ADS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất ICP
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và giải trí Ngày Mới
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Hợp Lực
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT ICON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT ICON
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG NÓN SƠN làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG NÓN SƠN
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty CP Quảng Cáo và Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Đông Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Quảng Cáo và Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Đông Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Ezyremit Worldwide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu Ezyremit Worldwide
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Pico HCMC Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pico HCMC Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH PICO INNOVATE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PICO INNOVATE VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Van Thiel & Co.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty Cổ phần ĐT TM DV & DL ĐẤT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần ĐT TM DV & DL ĐẤT VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Avery Dennison Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty TNHH ĐT XD TM DV Đại Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH ĐT XD TM DV Đại Long
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Trọn Concept làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Trọn Concept
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần AVT International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần AVT International
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tomi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tomi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Siri Interior làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1,000 USD Siri Interior
400 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ ĐẦU TƯ MIRACLE ZONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ ĐẦU TƯ MIRACLE ZONE
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KV HOUSE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KV HOUSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH 2F DECOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH 2F DECOR
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ & PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HGTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ & PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HGTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH R Techno Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 164 Triệu Công Ty TNHH R Techno Việt Nam
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty Cổ Phần Quảng Cáo Và Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Đông Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Quảng Cáo Và Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Đông Nam
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Clo Virtual Fashion làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Clo Virtual Fashion
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1000 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Ogawa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ogawa Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN R. P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN R. P
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH R.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH R.P
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm