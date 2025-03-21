Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: As a Senior Immigration Consultant, you will be responsible for:

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Investment Migration & Advisory Services

• Provide tailored consultation on investment migration programs, including European residency, EB-5, and Caribbean citizenship programs.

• Advise clients on real estate investment opportunities that align with immigration objectives.

2. Business Development & Strategic Networking

• Build and maintain relationships with banking, real estate, and insurance partners to expand the service portfolio.

• Develop client acquisition strategies through networking, referrals, and industry collaborations.

3. Personal Branding & Digital Engagement

• Create engaging content for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube to establish a strong personal and company brand.

4. Performance Management & Sales Targets

• Meet and exceed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including client conversion rates, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.