Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge

Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bitexco Financial Tower, 02 Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1,

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: As a Senior Immigration Consultant, you will be responsible for:
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Investment Migration & Advisory Services
• Provide tailored consultation on investment migration programs, including European residency, EB-5, and Caribbean citizenship programs.
• Advise clients on real estate investment opportunities that align with immigration objectives.
2. Business Development & Strategic Networking
• Build and maintain relationships with banking, real estate, and insurance partners to expand the service portfolio.
• Develop client acquisition strategies through networking, referrals, and industry collaborations.
3. Personal Branding & Digital Engagement
• Create engaging content for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube to establish a strong personal and company brand.
4. Performance Management & Sales Targets
• Meet and exceed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including client conversion rates, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge

Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 16, Bitexco Financial Tower, 7, 2 Hải Triều, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

