Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bitexco Financial Tower, 02 Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1,
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: As a Senior Immigration Consultant, you will be responsible for:
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Investment Migration & Advisory Services
• Provide tailored consultation on investment migration programs, including European residency, EB-5, and Caribbean citizenship programs.
• Advise clients on real estate investment opportunities that align with immigration objectives.
2. Business Development & Strategic Networking
• Build and maintain relationships with banking, real estate, and insurance partners to expand the service portfolio.
• Develop client acquisition strategies through networking, referrals, and industry collaborations.
3. Personal Branding & Digital Engagement
• Create engaging content for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube to establish a strong personal and company brand.
4. Performance Management & Sales Targets
• Meet and exceed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including client conversion rates, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Định Cư Portico And Bridge
