Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Job

I. General information:

1. Job Title: Mechanical Process Engineer (CNC Steel Fabrication)

2. Report to: Technical Manager

3. Working Location: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Shuttle bus will be provided from 3 locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa City, and Vung Tau City)

II. Summary of the role:

- As a Mechanical Process Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing manufacturing processes, procedures, and documentation related to the mechanical aspect of our products. You will ensure that our processes meet the required standards and quality needs while resolving daily engineering issues for the continuity of company operations. This is an exceptional opportunity to work for a leading company and contribute to the success of our ambitious projects.

III. Tasks & Responsibilities:

- Review and understand the specifications for products from finished goods to components & raw material levels with support from the group product design team.