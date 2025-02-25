Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Job
I. General information:
1. Job Title: Mechanical Process Engineer (CNC Steel Fabrication)
2. Report to: Technical Manager
3. Working Location: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Shuttle bus will be provided from 3 locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa City, and Vung Tau City)
II. Summary of the role:
- As a Mechanical Process Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing manufacturing processes, procedures, and documentation related to the mechanical aspect of our products. You will ensure that our processes meet the required standards and quality needs while resolving daily engineering issues for the continuity of company operations. This is an exceptional opportunity to work for a leading company and contribute to the success of our ambitious projects.
III. Tasks & Responsibilities:
- Review and understand the specifications for products from finished goods to components & raw material levels with support from the group product design team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot 2, Street No 2, Phu My III Specialized Industrial Zone, Phuoc Hoa, Phu My, Ba Ria- Vung Tau

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

