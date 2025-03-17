Tuyển Product Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 650 USD

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Mức lương
600 - 650 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Zen Plaza, Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 650 USD

- Follow up with customers for outstanding payments and resolve payment disputes
- Issue reminder letters to delinquent accounts- Recommend appropriate actions for delinquent accounts
- Attend to customers’ enquiries pertaining to billing and collection
- Work closely with other departments to resolve customers’ complaints in billing discrepancy
- Prepare credit note and debit note
- Achieve the target set by the Management
- Assist the Head of Department in statistical reports

Với Mức Lương 600 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Diploma or above in accounting profession
- Relevant experience in Credit Control are preferred
- Proficient in MS Office, in particularly MS Excel
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Team player and also able to work independently
- Must be meticulous and possess sense of urgency
- Must be able to work under pressure

Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
To be discussed in the interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Zen Plaza, 54-56 Nguyen Trai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

