Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Product Marketing Manager

market research, competitive benchmarking, and product strategy within the automotive or automotive accessories industry.

hands-on experience

train and support

Key Responsibilities:

1. Product Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis

2. Market Research & Consumer Insights

3. Product Positioning & Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy

4. Training & Sales Enablement

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 years of experience in product marketing, market research, or product management in the automotive or automotive accessories industry.

Strong analytical skills with proven experience in competitive benchmarking and market research methodologies.

Understanding of Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, product positioning, and sales enablement.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Join Us?

Benefits of joining our company:

• Be entitled to all basic benefits as government stipulation such as: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.

• Bonus: 13th month salary, additional performance bonus up to 2 month salary for excellent performance.

• Getting company sponsor for health benefit package PTI after signing official

• Being trained frequently to improve professional skills and work-related skills.

• The outstanding staff may earn special benefits such as: getting official contract ahead of time, receiving hot bonus, getting quickly promoted, getting before-term salary increased ...

• Be able to work directly with the CEO. Participation in fun activities at office and after work such as monthly birthday celebration, football club, English club, ... 100% covered by company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin