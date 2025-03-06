Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Product Marketing Manager
market research, competitive benchmarking, and product strategy within the automotive or automotive accessories industry.
hands-on experience
train and support
Key Responsibilities:
1. Product Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis
2. Market Research & Consumer Insights
3. Product Positioning & Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy
4. Training & Sales Enablement

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 years of experience in product marketing, market research, or product management in the automotive or automotive accessories industry.
Strong analytical skills with proven experience in competitive benchmarking and market research methodologies.
Understanding of Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, product positioning, and sales enablement.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Join Us?
Benefits of joining our company:
• Be entitled to all basic benefits as government stipulation such as: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.
• Bonus: 13th month salary, additional performance bonus up to 2 month salary for excellent performance.
• Getting company sponsor for health benefit package PTI after signing official
• Being trained frequently to improve professional skills and work-related skills.
• The outstanding staff may earn special benefits such as: getting official contract ahead of time, receiving hot bonus, getting quickly promoted, getting before-term salary increased ...
• Be able to work directly with the CEO. Participation in fun activities at office and after work such as monthly birthday celebration, football club, English club, ... 100% covered by company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, phường 9, quận 5, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

