Tuyển Product Marketing Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
Lead the Human Resources operations team to drive and implement HR initiatives, including talent attraction and recruitment, employee relations, communication and engagement, compensation and benefits, and HRIS management, to ensure the company’s human resource strategy is effectively executed.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
1/ Talent Acquisition & Attraction
- Lead initiatives and manage the implementation of talent acquisition and attraction strategies in alignment with the company’s human resource direction
- Develop annual workforce planning for talent sourcing and talent pool building to meet the company’s current and future staffing needs.
- Design and execute annual employer branding initiatives to attract top talent.
- Establish and enhance sourcing channels to ensure broad access and visibility for open positions via online platforms, networking sites, social media, and internal announcements.
- Develop, manage, and evaluate external recruitment agencies and internal hiring policies and processes to ensure efficiency and consistency.
- Oversee the recruitment team in sourcing, screening, interviewing, and selecting candidates for all levels of positions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HCMC AMWAY CENTER - 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

