Tuyển Product Marketing Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

Lead the Human Resources operations team to drive and implement HR initiatives, including talent attraction and recruitment, employee relations, communication and engagement, compensation and benefits, and HRIS management, to ensure the company’s human resource strategy is effectively executed.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1/ Talent Acquisition & Attraction

- Lead initiatives and manage the implementation of talent acquisition and attraction strategies in alignment with the company’s human resource direction

- Develop annual workforce planning for talent sourcing and talent pool building to meet the company’s current and future staffing needs.

- Design and execute annual employer branding initiatives to attract top talent.

- Establish and enhance sourcing channels to ensure broad access and visibility for open positions via online platforms, networking sites, social media, and internal announcements.

- Develop, manage, and evaluate external recruitment agencies and internal hiring policies and processes to ensure efficiency and consistency.

- Oversee the recruitment team in sourcing, screening, interviewing, and selecting candidates for all levels of positions.