Tuyển Product Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Daily Tasks

• Collect, proceed and store all accounting data and documents.

• Verify the validity of accounting documents and invoice before booking.

• Review orders and payment requests before processing payment to ensure compliance with company’s policies.

Monthly Tasks

• Declare payable invoices which are arising in that month.

• Prepare VAT, PIT, CIT, etc. and related tax reports needed to submit monthly.

• Calculate the inventory, cost of goods sold, fixed-asset depreciation, etc.

• Prepare monthly financial report, and management report according to BOD or line manager’s request.

Yearly Tasks

• Declare and submit Licensing tax at the beginning of the year.

• Submit VAT and PIT declaration in Dec or 4th quarter, calculate temporary CIT in the 4th quarter of previous year.

• Submit financial statement, PIT declaration, CIT of the preceding year.

• Prepare annual financial statements, including financial status reports, business performance reports, financial statement notes, cash flow reports, and financial balance sheets.