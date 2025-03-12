Tuyển Product Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại GOT IT
- Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu
Daily Tasks
• Collect, proceed and store all accounting data and documents.
• Verify the validity of accounting documents and invoice before booking.
• Review orders and payment requests before processing payment to ensure compliance with company’s policies.
Monthly Tasks
• Declare payable invoices which are arising in that month.
• Prepare VAT, PIT, CIT, etc. and related tax reports needed to submit monthly.
• Calculate the inventory, cost of goods sold, fixed-asset depreciation, etc.
• Prepare monthly financial report, and management report according to BOD or line manager’s request.
Yearly Tasks
• Declare and submit Licensing tax at the beginning of the year.
• Submit VAT and PIT declaration in Dec or 4th quarter, calculate temporary CIT in the 4th quarter of previous year.
• Submit financial statement, PIT declaration, CIT of the preceding year.
• Prepare annual financial statements, including financial status reports, business performance reports, financial statement notes, cash flow reports, and financial balance sheets.
Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
