Tuyển Product Marketing Innovature Consulting Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu

WHO WE ARE:

Innovature BPO is a Vietnamese company with more than 10 years of experience in providing outsourcing solutions to clients worldwide. Our services support from call center, 24/7 bi-lingual customer care services, digital marketing to bookkeeping and data analytics services. We offer full time remote resources who are able to deliver the standard that meet global manpower requirement and utilize our business analytics, SLA and other performance metrics to help our clients boost productivity. Our mission is to enable clients to become high-performance businesses and create long-term partnerships. Our vision is to connect Vietnamese talents to global labor market demands.

In 2021, Innovature BPO was proudly recognized the “HR Asia Award, one of the best places to work for in Asia”. In 2024, Innovature BPO was again proudly recognized as a Great Place to Work, reflecting our commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment. We have officially earned this certification, with an impressive 92% of our employees agreeing that Innovature BPO is a great place to work, compared to the 59% average at typical companies. This remarkable statistic underscores the unique and positive culture we’ve cultivated. We’re committed to continuously improving our workplace, empowering our employees, and building an even brighter future together. For more information about us, please access https://innovatureinc.com