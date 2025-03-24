Tuyển Product Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

 Work with VP of Korean Sales & Marketing to implement short and long range goals, objectives, policies and corporate driven operating procedures. Proactively communicate guidelines for staff that shapes the unparalleled standards expected.

 Assists to manage assigned operational functions consistent with the strategic plan and vision for the department and The Grand Ho Tram.

 Communicates the vision of The Grand Ho Tram property and inspire commitment amongst marketing team.

 Manage the delivery and measurement of guest service consistent with the company’s core service standards and brand attributes.

 Participate in the development of The Grand Ho Tram marketing strategies to increase volume, market share, and hotel revenue, monitoring current booking trends and modifying marketing strategies accordingly.

 Monitor department expenditures and assist in the control of costs.

 Provide input into the research, development, evaluation, and implementation of new products, services, technology, and processes to ensure The Grand Ho Tram’s competitive position and in anticipation of changing customer needs within the dynamic hospitality and gaming environment.

 Direct the reporting and apprising of results against planned objectives; coordinates sales staff activities; take appropriate action to maximize sales.