Tuyển Product Marketing FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

OBJECTIVES

We are seeking a detail-oriented Senior IT Budget and Vendor Management Specialist with strong contractual knowledge to oversee all post-contracting and renewal activities with IT vendors; and to support the efficient management of IT budget. This role will be primarily responsible for driving IT vendor governance, performance, compliance, and contract negotiations, while also contributing to the planning, tracking, and reporting of IT budgets and costs. The ideal candidate will bring deep expertise in Vendor Lifecycle Management especially in Technical or Financial Services Field, combined with strong analytical and budget management capability.

Senior IT Budget and Vendor Management Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION

IT Vendor Management (60%)

• Vendor Lifecycle Oversight: Support vendor onboarding & offboarding process, as well as the ongoing governance of IT vendors across infrastructure, software, and managed services.

• Contract Management & Negotiation: Monitor contract renewal schedules and vendor payments; support negotiating new and renewal contracts with vendors to secure optimal terms, pricing, KPIs and service-level agreements (SLAs) while minimizing risk.

• Performance Monitoring: Track vendor performance against defined SLAs & KPIs. Manage service issues, escalate when necessary, and coordinate periodic service and performance reviews.