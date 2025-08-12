Tuyển Product Marketing FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà REE Tower, Số 9 Đoạn Văn Bò, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
OBJECTIVES
We are seeking a detail-oriented Senior IT Budget and Vendor Management Specialist with strong contractual knowledge to oversee all post-contracting and renewal activities with IT vendors; and to support the efficient management of IT budget. This role will be primarily responsible for driving IT vendor governance, performance, compliance, and contract negotiations, while also contributing to the planning, tracking, and reporting of IT budgets and costs. The ideal candidate will bring deep expertise in Vendor Lifecycle Management especially in Technical or Financial Services Field, combined with strong analytical and budget management capability.
Senior IT Budget and Vendor Management Specialist
JOB DESCRIPTION
IT Vendor Management (60%)
• Vendor Lifecycle Oversight: Support vendor onboarding & offboarding process, as well as the ongoing governance of IT vendors across infrastructure, software, and managed services.
• Contract Management & Negotiation: Monitor contract renewal schedules and vendor payments; support negotiating new and renewal contracts with vendors to secure optimal terms, pricing, KPIs and service-level agreements (SLAs) while minimizing risk.
• Performance Monitoring: Track vendor performance against defined SLAs & KPIs. Manage service issues, escalate when necessary, and coordinate periodic service and performance reviews.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI