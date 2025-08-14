Tuyển Product Marketing Talentnet Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Objectives:

• Accelerate business transformation by translating strategic priorities into measurable execution across all business units and support functions.

• Orchestrate cross-functional initiatives that improve operational efficiency, strengthen core services, and enable sustainable growth in existing and new markets.

• Enable leadership decision-making by providing clear progress visibility, surfacing risks, and ensuring alignment between execution and long-term business goals.

Job Descriptions:

1. Drive company transformation: To be the force multiplier for the Management in leading, accelerating the company’s transformation efforts and ensuring strategic intent is turned into disciplined execution.

4. Lead structured follow-up: Prepare steering materials, track progress, surface risks, and support trade-off decisions for the CEO, Deputy CEO, and ExComs.

5. Identify quick wins & pilots: Spot and unlock quick wins and scalable pilots that defend our core business and lay foundations for upsell or adjacent growth (e.g., bundling, new service formats).

