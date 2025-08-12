Tuyển Product Marketing Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This role ensure that follows the direction of manager to IFRS17 implementation on Finance aspect of Phu Hung Life (PHL) business both to Local and Group senior management team including the development of detailed analysis. This position assists the team lead of the IFRS17 project in the implementation of the new insurance accounting standards for Phu Hung life and support Fortune Life (FTL) if needed. This position also involves and supports some BAU tasks which are assigned by manager. This role requires good communication and organization skills, time-management skill and demonstrated abilities to work well within a team environment.

• Work closely with the technical work-streams to ensure the solution meets the business requirements. This will involve:

o Reviewing and testing the data and reporting from source systems (policy administration system, expense, finance ledgers) to ensure the correct data can be sourced to drive the accounting and reporting requirements.

o Modelling business requirements and use cases as a basis for testing the configuration and outputs of the systems and tools.

o Working with the stakeholders to ensure that the accounting and reporting solution is correctly configured and designed in readiness for validation and testing.

• Involve in IFRS17 assessment, work closely with the business functions to support and develop their understanding of the gaps raised from assessment result.