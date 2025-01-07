Tuyển Product Marketing Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview

The Compensation and Benefits (C&B) Officer primary responsibility is administering the company’s payroll and benefit programs.

Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

1. C&B

- Executing monthly attendance for payroll to ensure accuracy

- Executing SHUI and PIT process for all employees

- Managing labor contracts, personal profile for all employees

- Contacting point for medical care program and liaise with broker

- Supporting the exit process for all employees

- Supporting employee in any concern related to policy

- Conducting monthly reports related to C&B

- Review and updating site C&B policy and deployment

- Ensure minimum wage compliance with law and market compatible

- Monitor OT to align with the labor laws and policy

- Digitalize C&B data for system simplification and for employee