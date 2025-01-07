Tuyển Product Marketing Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Camso Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: Số 5, đường số 23, khu công nghiệp Vietnam
- Singapore II
- A, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Overview
The Compensation and Benefits (C&B) Officer primary responsibility is administering the company’s payroll and benefit programs.
Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
1. C&B
- Executing monthly attendance for payroll to ensure accuracy
- Executing SHUI and PIT process for all employees
- Managing labor contracts, personal profile for all employees
- Contacting point for medical care program and liaise with broker
- Supporting the exit process for all employees
- Supporting employee in any concern related to policy
- Conducting monthly reports related to C&B
- Review and updating site C&B policy and deployment
- Ensure minimum wage compliance with law and market compatible
- Monitor OT to align with the labor laws and policy
- Digitalize C&B data for system simplification and for employee
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Camso Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
