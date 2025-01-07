Tuyển Product Marketing Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Camso Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Camso Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 5, đường số 23, khu công nghiệp Vietnam

- Singapore II

- A, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview
The Compensation and Benefits (C&B) Officer primary responsibility is administering the company’s payroll and benefit programs.
Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
1. C&B
- Executing monthly attendance for payroll to ensure accuracy
- Executing SHUI and PIT process for all employees
- Managing labor contracts, personal profile for all employees
- Contacting point for medical care program and liaise with broker
- Supporting the exit process for all employees
- Supporting employee in any concern related to policy
- Conducting monthly reports related to C&B
- Review and updating site C&B policy and deployment
- Ensure minimum wage compliance with law and market compatible
- Monitor OT to align with the labor laws and policy
- Digitalize C&B data for system simplification and for employee

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Camso Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Camso Việt Nam

Camso Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 05 VSIP II-A, Street 23, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park II-A, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

