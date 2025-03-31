Tuyển Product Marketing Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
- Đồng Nai: KCN Hố Nai,Trảng Bom , Đồng Nai, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Responsible for organizing, operating and controlling all production activities of the factory to ensure progress, quality and production efficiency.
• Production management, planning and monitoring the process to meet and exceed customer’s demands on shipping plan.
• Permanently evaluate and optimize production processes to improve efficiency, quality and reduce costs.
• Calculate and evaluate production needs, arrange human resources, machinery, and production methods to best efficient.
• Determine the quantity of input materials, supplies, machinery, and equipment to ensure that they meet production needs, determine low inventory levels, and avoid excess or shortage of raw materials.
• Manage, train and develop production staff, ensure the team is highly skilled and complies with company rules, health and safety, fire prevention and fighting, etc.
• Reviews production and operating reports and resolves operational and manufacturing problems to ensure minimum costs and prevent operational delays.
• Compiles, analyses, stores and retrieves production data.
• Periodically report on production status, performance, product quality and arising issues to the Board of Directors.
• Drives continuous improvement.
• Coordinate with other departments such as Technical, Maintenance, Quality, … to ensure continuous and efficient production.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI