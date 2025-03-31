Tuyển Product Marketing Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for organizing, operating and controlling all production activities of the factory to ensure progress, quality and production efficiency.

• Production management, planning and monitoring the process to meet and exceed customer’s demands on shipping plan.

• Permanently evaluate and optimize production processes to improve efficiency, quality and reduce costs.

• Calculate and evaluate production needs, arrange human resources, machinery, and production methods to best efficient.

• Determine the quantity of input materials, supplies, machinery, and equipment to ensure that they meet production needs, determine low inventory levels, and avoid excess or shortage of raw materials.

• Manage, train and develop production staff, ensure the team is highly skilled and complies with company rules, health and safety, fire prevention and fighting, etc.

• Reviews production and operating reports and resolves operational and manufacturing problems to ensure minimum costs and prevent operational delays.

• Compiles, analyses, stores and retrieves production data.

• Periodically report on production status, performance, product quality and arising issues to the Board of Directors.

• Drives continuous improvement.

• Coordinate with other departments such as Technical, Maintenance, Quality, … to ensure continuous and efficient production.