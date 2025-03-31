Tuyển Product Marketing Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: KCN Hố Nai,Trảng Bom , Đồng Nai, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for organizing, operating and controlling all production activities of the factory to ensure progress, quality and production efficiency.
• Production management, planning and monitoring the process to meet and exceed customer’s demands on shipping plan.
• Permanently evaluate and optimize production processes to improve efficiency, quality and reduce costs.
• Calculate and evaluate production needs, arrange human resources, machinery, and production methods to best efficient.
• Determine the quantity of input materials, supplies, machinery, and equipment to ensure that they meet production needs, determine low inventory levels, and avoid excess or shortage of raw materials.
• Manage, train and develop production staff, ensure the team is highly skilled and complies with company rules, health and safety, fire prevention and fighting, etc.
• Reviews production and operating reports and resolves operational and manufacturing problems to ensure minimum costs and prevent operational delays.
• Compiles, analyses, stores and retrieves production data.
• Periodically report on production status, performance, product quality and arising issues to the Board of Directors.
• Drives continuous improvement.
• Coordinate with other departments such as Technical, Maintenance, Quality, … to ensure continuous and efficient production.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5A STREET, HO NAI3 INDUSTRIAL ZONE TRANG BOM DISTRICT, DONG NAI PROVINCE

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

