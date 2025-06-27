Tuyển Product Marketing Handong Engineering & Construction JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 13 - 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage both short- and long-term cash flow forecasts and plans

• Implement risk assessment and hedging strategies for foreign exchange, interest rates, and liquidity risks

• Structure and execute project-based financing solutions (e.g., loans, syndicated financing)

• Build and maintain strong relationships with banks and financial institutions

• Enhance the company’s credit profile and secure favorable financing terms

• Collaborate with accounting, legal, and project teams to align financial planning

• Define KPIs and implement reporting systems to monitor treasury operations and overall financial health

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Finance, Accounting, or related field

• 10+ years of experience in corporate finance or treasury with at least

(5 years in construction or infrastructure sector)

• Proven expertise in bank financing, project funding, and treasury

• Proficient in financial modeling and cash flow analysis

• Strong negotiation and communication skills with external stakeholders

• Fluent in English

Tại Handong Engineering & Construction JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Handong Engineering & Construction JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin