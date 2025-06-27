Tuyển Product Marketing Handong Engineering & Construction JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Handong Engineering & Construction JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13
- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and manage both short- and long-term cash flow forecasts and plans
• Implement risk assessment and hedging strategies for foreign exchange, interest rates, and liquidity risks
• Structure and execute project-based financing solutions (e.g., loans, syndicated financing)
• Build and maintain strong relationships with banks and financial institutions
• Enhance the company’s credit profile and secure favorable financing terms
• Collaborate with accounting, legal, and project teams to align financial planning
• Define KPIs and implement reporting systems to monitor treasury operations and overall financial health
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 10+ years of experience in corporate finance or treasury with at least
(5 years in construction or infrastructure sector)
• Proven expertise in bank financing, project funding, and treasury
• Proficient in financial modeling and cash flow analysis
• Strong negotiation and communication skills with external stakeholders
• Fluent in English
Tại Handong Engineering & Construction JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Handong Engineering & Construction JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
