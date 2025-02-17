Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- To build strategic development plans to ensure effective management of the product portfolio and product life cycle to optimize market share and profitability

- To integrate and deploy the global strategies at the country level

- To develop/renew product pricing and positioning strategies

- To translate product strategy into detailed requirements to the level of internal customers (Sales Team) and external customers

- To consolidate and build product awareness and understanding

- To design strategy with product positions to achieve new product development’s objectives

- To drive product launches

- To identify and maintain KOLs to collaborate with Virbac on different topics and enhance brand value

- To directly report to the General Manager.

*******************************************************

- Hoạch định các kế hoạch phát triển chiến lược đảm bảo quản lý hiệu quả bộ sản phẩm và vòng đời sản phẩm nhằm tối ưu hoá thị phần và lợi nhuận

- Tích hợp và triển khai các chiến lược toàn cầu tại thị trường trong nước

- Phát triển / đổi mới các chiến lược định vị và định giá của sản phẩm