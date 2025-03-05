Tuyển Project Manager Prudential Vietnam Assurance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities

Project Leadership and Management

- Lead multiple high-impact projects from initiation to completion.

- Develop and maintain detailed plans for the project management team within the department on a regular basis.

- Ensure project goals align with organizational objectives and strategic priorities.

- Responsible for maintaining and developing the project management team to ensure projects are delivered successfully.

- Work with key stakeholders to ensure clear communications on prioritization and support across all Operations departments.

Project Management

- Plan, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within budget.

- Support and drive business case, EP and ACR

- Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

- Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.

- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.