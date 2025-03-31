Tuyển Project Manager Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Galaxy Innovation Hub. Hi

- tech Park

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description:
• The Project Manager is responsible for full project lifecycle coordination. You will work with the internal team and external clients and partners to convert project requirements into service tickets, compile estimates from design and engineering teams and accurately track progress through deployment.
• You will be responsible for establishing and maintaining project roadmaps and ensuring on-time, flawless execution. You need to apply and maintain tools/templates used to track and report across the portfolio of transformation initiatives (Foundational and Agile), define monitoring tools/templates and customize as needed.
• Strong communication skills will be helpful in ensuring that requirements are understood and implemented correctly.
• Through your entrepreneurial thinking and action, project management experience and thorough understanding of modern PM processes and methods, you will help define and launch a novel loyalty rewards system.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Drive cross-functional, operational cadence, maintaining on-time execution and implementing operational improvements via daily standup meetings
• Oversee objective and key results (OKR) process setting and refreshes and run daily meetings with the development team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Galaxy Innovation Hub, Road D1, Hi-Tech Park, District 9, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

