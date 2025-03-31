Tuyển Project Manager Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description:

• The Project Manager is responsible for full project lifecycle coordination. You will work with the internal team and external clients and partners to convert project requirements into service tickets, compile estimates from design and engineering teams and accurately track progress through deployment.

• You will be responsible for establishing and maintaining project roadmaps and ensuring on-time, flawless execution. You need to apply and maintain tools/templates used to track and report across the portfolio of transformation initiatives (Foundational and Agile), define monitoring tools/templates and customize as needed.

• Strong communication skills will be helpful in ensuring that requirements are understood and implemented correctly.

• Through your entrepreneurial thinking and action, project management experience and thorough understanding of modern PM processes and methods, you will help define and launch a novel loyalty rewards system.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Drive cross-functional, operational cadence, maintaining on-time execution and implementing operational improvements via daily standup meetings

• Oversee objective and key results (OKR) process setting and refreshes and run daily meetings with the development team