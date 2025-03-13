Tuyển Project Manager Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

- Data Collection: Retrieve and input supplier information into designated systems from specific online sources and databases.

-Risk Assessment: Evaluate supplier risk based on collected data, considering factors such as UFLPA, financial stability, compliance records, and market reputation.

-Reporting: Prepare comprehensive risk assessment reports and dashboards to present findings to management and related departments.

-Monitoring: Continuously monitor supplier data for changes in risk profiles and update records accordingly.

-Collaboration: Work closely with procurement, compliance, and legal teams to ensure alignment on risk management strategies.

-Improvement Initiatives: Develop and recommend risk mitigation strategies and process improvements for supplier management.

-Compliance: Ensure all activities are compliant with internal policies and legal requirements.