Tuyển Project Manager Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 138 Hai Bà Trưng, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
- Data Collection: Retrieve and input supplier information into designated systems from specific online sources and databases.
-Risk Assessment: Evaluate supplier risk based on collected data, considering factors such as UFLPA, financial stability, compliance records, and market reputation.
-Reporting: Prepare comprehensive risk assessment reports and dashboards to present findings to management and related departments.
-Monitoring: Continuously monitor supplier data for changes in risk profiles and update records accordingly.
-Collaboration: Work closely with procurement, compliance, and legal teams to ensure alignment on risk management strategies.
-Improvement Initiatives: Develop and recommend risk mitigation strategies and process improvements for supplier management.
-Compliance: Ensure all activities are compliant with internal policies and legal requirements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI