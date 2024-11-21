Tuyển Software Engineer ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Mức lương
1 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu
Assist Senior Dev/Tech PM in developing web apps or mobile apps that meet business requirements
Debug and solve challenging technical problems
Collaborate with other developers, testers, and system engineers to ensure quality product enhancements
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3rd & 4th student faculty in Information Technology, Computer Science, Economics or related areas
Preferably with related work experience
Duration: at least 3 months; can work 4-5 days per week
Hard-working, supportive as a team player
Careful, proactive, committed to deadline and results-driven
Strong analytical and critical thinking
Preferably with related work experience
Duration: at least 3 months; can work 4-5 days per week
Hard-working, supportive as a team player
Careful, proactive, committed to deadline and results-driven
Strong analytical and critical thinking
Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 3,000,000 VND / Month
Meal allowance: 40,000 VND / Day
Free parking
A dynamic high-tech environment to foster technical and communication skills
Work closely with friendly colleagues and mentors
On-the-job training with active & enthusiastic team for talents to grow
Meal allowance: 40,000 VND / Day
Free parking
A dynamic high-tech environment to foster technical and communication skills
Work closely with friendly colleagues and mentors
On-the-job training with active & enthusiastic team for talents to grow
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI