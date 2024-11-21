Tuyển Software Engineer ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu

Assist Senior Dev/Tech PM in developing web apps or mobile apps that meet business requirements

Debug and solve challenging technical problems

Collaborate with other developers, testers, and system engineers to ensure quality product enhancements

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd & 4th student faculty in Information Technology, Computer Science, Economics or related areas

Preferably with related work experience

Duration: at least 3 months; can work 4-5 days per week

Hard-working, supportive as a team player

Careful, proactive, committed to deadline and results-driven

Strong analytical and critical thinking

Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 3,000,000 VND / Month

Meal allowance: 40,000 VND / Day

Free parking

A dynamic high-tech environment to foster technical and communication skills

Work closely with friendly colleagues and mentors

On-the-job training with active & enthusiastic team for talents to grow

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

