Tuyển Software Engineer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
Unit Corp

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Join Workshop with customers to grasp requirements.
Work with business analysts to understand requirements.
Design & implement database handling: create table, write store procedure / function / view/ trigger... with database management systems (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL...)
Experience with data modeling and normalization
Experience with database security
Monitor database performance
Troubleshoot database problems
Present the database structure to the project's IT team handle data migration (handling of putting old data into system) .
Experience with NoSQL database
Support DEV about related issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills
2 years experience as Database Developer.
Ability to learn quickly new technologies.
Able to work both independently and as part of a team.
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.
Ability to openly present her/his own ideas.
Good understanding at software development processes.
Excellent logical thinking ability.
Education
Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent;
Language skills:
Vietnamese - Fluent Native
English Language Skills

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;
Work on the latest technology platform;
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

