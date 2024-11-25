Tuyển Software Engineer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Join Workshop with customers to grasp requirements.

Work with business analysts to understand requirements.

Design & implement database handling: create table, write store procedure / function / view/ trigger... with database management systems (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL...)

Experience with data modeling and normalization

Experience with database security

Monitor database performance

Troubleshoot database problems

Present the database structure to the project's IT team handle data migration (handling of putting old data into system) .

Experience with NoSQL database

Support DEV about related issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills

2 years experience as Database Developer.

Ability to learn quickly new technologies.

Able to work both independently and as part of a team.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Ability to openly present her/his own ideas.

Good understanding at software development processes.

Excellent logical thinking ability.

Education

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent;

Language skills:

Vietnamese - Fluent Native

English Language Skills

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

