Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 8th floor, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Create quality source code, document code and procedures thoroughly as prescribed by the engineering standards.
Assist leader to communicate with customer if any.
Follow the direction of leader and line manager in researching new technology.
Report to Leader and Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from College or University majoring in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields.
1-3 years experience as Programmer / Developer for Software Solutions and expertise in on Java Web programming language (HTML/CSS/JavaScript, OpenAPI/RESTFul, ReactJS/NextJS/Remix).
Self-motivated, good team player and result oriented.
Able to work under high pressure.
Fluency in any modern object oriented programming language.
Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.
Social insurance based on full salary.
Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.
Language allowance up to 3mil/month
Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.
Regular health check-ups.
16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
