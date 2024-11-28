Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8th floor, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Create quality source code, document code and procedures thoroughly as prescribed by the engineering standards.

Assist leader to communicate with customer if any.

Follow the direction of leader and line manager in researching new technology.

Report to Leader and Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University majoring in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields.

1-3 years experience as Programmer / Developer for Software Solutions and expertise in on Java Web programming language (HTML/CSS/JavaScript, OpenAPI/RESTFul, ReactJS/NextJS/Remix).

Self-motivated, good team player and result oriented.

Able to work under high pressure.

Fluency in any modern object oriented programming language.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.

Social insurance based on full salary.

Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.

Language allowance up to 3mil/month

Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.

Regular health check-ups.

16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin