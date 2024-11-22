Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, SaiGon Trade Centre, 37 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe,, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the development and maintenance of back-end services using FastAPI (Python).

Design and manage relational databases using MySQL.

Set up middleware and infrastructure using Kubernetes.

Implement logging and monitoring with the ELK Stack.

Integrate SSO solutions (OIDC/SAML) using Microsoft EntraID, Okta, etc.

Develop client certificate-based authentication for secure browser communications.

Collaborate with front-end, DevOps, and security teams.

Participate in code reviews and mentor junior developers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: Minimum 5 years for developers and 3 years for technical leads.

Programming Languages: Proficiency in Python, especially FastAPI.

Database Management: Experience with MySQL, including schema design and optimization.

Middleware & Orchestration: Hands-on experience with Kubernetes for deploying and managing containerized applications.

Proxy & Network Security: Experience with Squid and Mitmproxy for secure communication management.

Logging & Monitoring: Knowledge of ELK Stack for monitoring and analytics.

Cloud Platforms: Experience with AWS or Azure is plus.

Authentication & Security: Experience with SSO (OIDC/SAML) and client certificate-based authentication.

Web Technologies: Familiarity with VueJS/NuxtJS for integration.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.

Social insurance based on full salary.

Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.

Language allowance up to 3mil/month.

Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.

Regular health check-ups.

16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

