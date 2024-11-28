Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Food Quality Control
- Inspect, evaluate and monitor compliance with food safety, food quality, and service quality at the F&B brands of Shopping Mall
- Coordinate with F&B brands to find the cause of non-compliance and the solutions; Monitor corrective and preventive actions of the brands
- Ensure maintenance of raw material standards, inspection numbers, and legal documents at the F&B brands
- Handle arising issues regarding raw materials/food safety/insects/chemicals/inspection teams at the restaurants
- Make reports and perform other tasks as assigned

2. Floor Operation
- Daily checking floor, common area operation to Identify defects, hygiene & security issues and coordinate with internal departments to solve them promptly
- Daily checking tenant operation (FOH, BOH, staff) to ensure every tenant follows Mall rules and regulations
- Discuss with the operation team to come up with a suitable process for F&B tenants: import & export foods, dispose of trash, delivery activities...
- Implement the Shopping Mall promotions from SP team to TOS tenants, follow up and supervise the deployment of tenants
- Quickly and effectively coordinating work related to infrastructure or design between tenants and the internal department
- Co-operate with tenants and internal departments (Customer Service, Sales Planning, Sub-contractors) to resolve arising issues quickly and effectively through continuous communication with customers and tenants

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree in Business Administration, Marketing and related major
- At least 1 year of experience in the relevant position in F&B Quality Control, Restaurant Management, F&B Operation, Retail, Shopping Mall
- Have knowledge in food safety and hygiene
- Good verbal and written communication in English and Vietnamese
- Hard-working, have good team-work and communication skills
- Can work under high pressure and self-motivation
- Must be available to work in shift, 5 days/weeks (Shift 1: 8:30 - 5:30; Shift 2: 14:00 - 22:00)a

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package, open for negotiation: Salary, allowance, 13th month bonus salary, gift, annual salary review
- Training & development: Personal development course, professional training course, solf skill training course...
- 15 paid-leave annually; Social, Health, Unemployment insurance
- Health care scheme: PVI Health insurance; Annual health check
- Caring & Sharing: Birthday, Wedding, Child birth, Funeral, Full Moon, Women Day, Lunar New Year, Children Day...
- Lunch/Dinner at canteen; Free motorbike parking; Perdiem for Business Trip; Team building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 683 Lạc Long Quân, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thanh phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quality-control-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job258609
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Phở 24
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Phở 24 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
Phở 24
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Hạn nộp: 20/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Phở 24
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Phở 24 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
Phở 24
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Hạn nộp: 20/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Du lịch Song Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Du lịch Song Long
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Thương mại - Dịch vụ - Đầu tư Vietin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại - Dịch vụ - Đầu tư Vietin
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty Cổ phần Caledonia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Caledonia Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Rau Má Xanh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Rau Má Xanh
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm