Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Food Quality Control

- Inspect, evaluate and monitor compliance with food safety, food quality, and service quality at the F&B brands of Shopping Mall

- Coordinate with F&B brands to find the cause of non-compliance and the solutions; Monitor corrective and preventive actions of the brands

- Ensure maintenance of raw material standards, inspection numbers, and legal documents at the F&B brands

- Handle arising issues regarding raw materials/food safety/insects/chemicals/inspection teams at the restaurants

- Make reports and perform other tasks as assigned



2. Floor Operation

- Daily checking floor, common area operation to Identify defects, hygiene & security issues and coordinate with internal departments to solve them promptly

- Daily checking tenant operation (FOH, BOH, staff) to ensure every tenant follows Mall rules and regulations

- Discuss with the operation team to come up with a suitable process for F&B tenants: import & export foods, dispose of trash, delivery activities...

- Implement the Shopping Mall promotions from SP team to TOS tenants, follow up and supervise the deployment of tenants

- Quickly and effectively coordinating work related to infrastructure or design between tenants and the internal department

- Co-operate with tenants and internal departments (Customer Service, Sales Planning, Sub-contractors) to resolve arising issues quickly and effectively through continuous communication with customers and tenants

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree in Business Administration, Marketing and related major

- At least 1 year of experience in the relevant position in F&B Quality Control, Restaurant Management, F&B Operation, Retail, Shopping Mall

- Have knowledge in food safety and hygiene

- Good verbal and written communication in English and Vietnamese

- Hard-working, have good team-work and communication skills

- Can work under high pressure and self-motivation

- Must be available to work in shift, 5 days/weeks (Shift 1: 8:30 - 5:30; Shift 2: 14:00 - 22:00)a

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package, open for negotiation: Salary, allowance, 13th month bonus salary, gift, annual salary review

- Training & development: Personal development course, professional training course, solf skill training course...

- 15 paid-leave annually; Social, Health, Unemployment insurance

- Health care scheme: PVI Health insurance; Annual health check

- Caring & Sharing: Birthday, Wedding, Child birth, Funeral, Full Moon, Women Day, Lunar New Year, Children Day...

- Lunch/Dinner at canteen; Free motorbike parking; Perdiem for Business Trip; Team building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

