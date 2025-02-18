Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, GIC Tower, 36 Mac Dinh Chi St., DaKao Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receive orders, check details (products, code, packing, label …) with clients/sales team.
- Provide quotation, pro forma invoice to clients and record their POs on system
- Check stock with purchase team to arrange ETD
- Activate production, cooperate with factories and concerned departments to follow up production
- Prepare shipping docs including Custom Invoice, Packing List, other required docs to proceed shipment
- Cooperate with Logistics Department to ensure timely deliveries
- Cooperate with Accountant to issue tax invoice and claim overdue payments
- Make weekly - monthly sales and shipments report;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated university/college
- 1-2 experience years preferred
- English: listening, speaking, reading and writing fluently
- Word, excel, outlook processing, and filing skills.
- Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
- Ability to work under strict deadlines
- Personality: harmony, careful, honest

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà M.O.R.E, 36 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, P. Đakao, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

