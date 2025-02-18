Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, GIC Tower, 36 Mac Dinh Chi St., DaKao Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive orders, check details (products, code, packing, label …) with clients/sales team.
- Provide quotation, pro forma invoice to clients and record their POs on system
- Check stock with purchase team to arrange ETD
- Activate production, cooperate with factories and concerned departments to follow up production
- Prepare shipping docs including Custom Invoice, Packing List, other required docs to proceed shipment
- Cooperate with Logistics Department to ensure timely deliveries
- Cooperate with Accountant to issue tax invoice and claim overdue payments
- Make weekly - monthly sales and shipments report;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 1-2 experience years preferred
- English: listening, speaking, reading and writing fluently
- Word, excel, outlook processing, and filing skills.
- Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
- Ability to work under strict deadlines
- Personality: harmony, careful, honest
Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI