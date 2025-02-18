Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Receive orders, check details (products, code, packing, label …) with clients/sales team.

- Provide quotation, pro forma invoice to clients and record their POs on system

- Check stock with purchase team to arrange ETD

- Activate production, cooperate with factories and concerned departments to follow up production

- Prepare shipping docs including Custom Invoice, Packing List, other required docs to proceed shipment

- Cooperate with Logistics Department to ensure timely deliveries

- Cooperate with Accountant to issue tax invoice and claim overdue payments

- Make weekly - monthly sales and shipments report;