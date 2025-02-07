Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Gtp Autotech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Gtp Autotech
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate
GTP Autotech is a Vietnam based and have regional presence in Malaysia and Singapore. We work closely with our clients and business partners to transform their conventional industry into more sustainable and as well automate their operation toward Smart Factory (industry 4.0 concept)
As part of our expansion, we're looking for talented Performance/ Optimization Personnel to join our team. In supporting the Sales team & Customer Experience team for the Textile & Garment Industries.
As part of our expansion, we’re looking for talented Performance/ Optimization Personnel to join our team. In supporting the Sales team & Customer Experience team for the
Textile & Garment Industries.
Responsibilities/ Tasks & Duties
• Organising and managing documents such as purchase orders and invoices.
• Ensuring accuracy and completeness of sales paperwork and records.
• Communicating with customers to answer inquiries, provide product information, and assist with order placements.
• Handling customer complaints and resolving issues promptly.
• Supporting the sales team by providing administrative assistance.
• Coordinating meetings for the sales team.
• Assisting with the preparation of sales presentations and materials.
• Maintaining the sales database or customer relationship management (CRM) system.
• Coordinating with the logistics or shipping department to ensure timely delivery of orders.
