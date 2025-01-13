Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
400 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 27 Đường Cổ Linh, p. Long Biên, Long Biên, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.
- Position: 01 Leasing Administration Executive
01
Leasing Administration Executive
- Work location: Hanoi Head Office, 3rd fIoor, East Office, AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi
- Working time: Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
- Report to: Deputy Manager
Job Description:
1) Implement and check leasing documents to avoid mistakes that affect the company. (20%)
2) Implement and administer admin task to ensure Leasing Department's compliance with our company policy. (15%)
3) Collect and summarize Tenants' data relating to leasing for Mall business's evaluation. (15%)
4) Administer progress of signing leasing documents to ensure timeline. (15%)
5) Compile Tenancy Agreement conditions to provide reference data for Leasing Department and make report as assigned. (10%)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HQ: 3rd Floor – East Office of AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien Dist., Hanoi | Branch: 15th Floor, LIM Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

