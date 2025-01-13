Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.

- Position: 01 Leasing Administration Executive

01

Leasing Administration Executive

- Work location: Hanoi Head Office, 3rd fIoor, East Office, AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi

- Working time: Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

- Report to: Deputy Manager

Job Description:

1) Implement and check leasing documents to avoid mistakes that affect the company. (20%)

2) Implement and administer admin task to ensure Leasing Department's compliance with our company policy. (15%)

3) Collect and summarize Tenants' data relating to leasing for Mall business's evaluation. (15%)

4) Administer progress of signing leasing documents to ensure timeline. (15%)

5) Compile Tenancy Agreement conditions to provide reference data for Leasing Department and make report as assigned. (10%)