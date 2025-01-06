Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: FriendshipTower, 31 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
- Preparing a variety of credit documentations including facility agreement, security documents, guarantee agreement and other documents which are required on credit proposal.
- Doing notarization and registration of security transaction
- Checking all set of loan documents which are signed by customers whether are complied with SBV regulations and Vietnam laws.
- Setting up line, collaterals, guarantees and others on system
- Checking disbursement documents to make sure for right loan purpose and to comply SBV regulations, Vietnam laws, terms and conditions on credit proposal.
- Following up the required documents after setting line and making disbursement to ensure that the loan is processed in compliance with credit proposal.
- Preparing and checking SBV & internal reports.
- Other duties and tasks assigned by team leader.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University graduated in Banking, Economics, Finance
Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
