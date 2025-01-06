Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

- Preparing a variety of credit documentations including facility agreement, security documents, guarantee agreement and other documents which are required on credit proposal.

- Doing notarization and registration of security transaction

- Checking all set of loan documents which are signed by customers whether are complied with SBV regulations and Vietnam laws.

- Setting up line, collaterals, guarantees and others on system

- Checking disbursement documents to make sure for right loan purpose and to comply SBV regulations, Vietnam laws, terms and conditions on credit proposal.

- Following up the required documents after setting line and making disbursement to ensure that the loan is processed in compliance with credit proposal.

- Preparing and checking SBV & internal reports.

- Other duties and tasks assigned by team leader.