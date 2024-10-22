Tuyển Sales Manager INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Achieve department sales target by formulating service product, pricing and business development strategy
Recruit, coach and lead junior sales executive to build up department
To be the contact point between clients and internal teams, liaise with customers/vendors on development of the standard operating procedures
Promptly handle customer/team business enquires
Plan, execute and attend business meetings/events, proactively seek for new business
Attend to freight management and rates negotiation
Provide quotes/rates to customer or overseas office
Liaise with overseas agents on the various requirements and rates
Joint sales visit to resolve operations issue when necessary
Other ad hoc duties/tasks
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.
3. Strong interpersonal communication skill is required
4. Business mindset with strong drive to achieve sales result with reward
Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.
- Sales commission and performance incentive.
- Working in friendly and motivated environment.
- Having 12 days off per year.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
