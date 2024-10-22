Tuyển Sales Manager INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Achieve department sales target by formulating service product, pricing and business development strategy

Recruit, coach and lead junior sales executive to build up department

To be the contact point between clients and internal teams, liaise with customers/vendors on development of the standard operating procedures

Promptly handle customer/team business enquires

Plan, execute and attend business meetings/events, proactively seek for new business

Attend to freight management and rates negotiation

Provide quotes/rates to customer or overseas office

Liaise with overseas agents on the various requirements and rates

Joint sales visit to resolve operations issue when necessary

Other ad hoc duties/tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Prefer experience with 3-5 years in freight forwarding company.

2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.

3. Strong interpersonal communication skill is required

4. Business mindset with strong drive to achieve sales result with reward

Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Healthcare Benefit & Social-Accident Insurance.

- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.

- Sales commission and performance incentive.

- Working in friendly and motivated environment.

- Having 12 days off per year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

