Tuyển Sales Manager INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Achieve department sales target by formulating service product, pricing and business development strategy
Recruit, coach and lead junior sales executive to build up department
To be the contact point between clients and internal teams, liaise with customers/vendors on development of the standard operating procedures
Promptly handle customer/team business enquires
Plan, execute and attend business meetings/events, proactively seek for new business
Attend to freight management and rates negotiation
Provide quotes/rates to customer or overseas office
Liaise with overseas agents on the various requirements and rates
Joint sales visit to resolve operations issue when necessary
Other ad hoc duties/tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Prefer experience with 3-5 years in freight forwarding company.
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.
3. Strong interpersonal communication skill is required
4. Business mindset with strong drive to achieve sales result with reward

Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Healthcare Benefit & Social-Accident Insurance.
- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.
- Sales commission and performance incentive.
- Working in friendly and motivated environment.
- Having 12 days off per year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2Fl., No. 108 Hong Ha, Ward 2, Dist. Tan Binh, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

