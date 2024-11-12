Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About us

BlockBase is an IT laboratory and venture capital company expanding its investment portfolio to the Asia-Pacific region, specifically in Vietnam. We acquired OneBlock Labs, a well-established Vietnamese blockchain lab, with the aim of becoming a comprehensive venture builder. Our vision is to provide investment standards and opportunities for Vietnamese and international investors. Additionally, we have established Herond Labs, a strategic subsidiary focused on blockchain, web3 solutions, and bridging the gap between web2 and web3 technologies. At BlockBase, we are committed to incubating and supporting projects to turn their dreams into reality in the transformative world of blockchain and Web3.

What we're looking for

We are seeking a highly motivated and results-driven Sales Manager to join our venture capital fund. As a Sales Manager, you will be responsible for developing and executing fundraising strategies, cultivating relationships with potential investors, and driving capital commitments for our fund. This role requires exceptional sales and communication skills, an understanding of the financial market, and the ability to build strong relationships with high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Responsibilities

Key Responsibilities:

Strategy & Planning:

Lead Generation & Sales:

Client Relationship Management:

Team lead:

Reporting & Analysis: