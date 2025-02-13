Tuyển Sales Manager Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Manager Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Terra Royal

- 280 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ward 8, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

**Purpose of the Job/Job Mission
Lead and manages all sales operations and oversees activities of the sales team. The key
objective is to grow incremental and new sales for the business while simultaneously reducing customer turnover. Build and manages all aspects of a sales department inclusive of leading management, account management, business analytics, and channel development. Work closely with the following departments; Customer Support, Finance, Marketing, and other sales teams for the purpose of ensuring the delivery of first-class delivery experience.
**Essential Functions
- Together with the BUs and SM, define where it makes sense to have direct sales by business area or by geography.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients, understanding their business needs, and ensuring their satisfaction with products or services
- Developing and executing strategic account plans to drive growth and maximize revenue from key accounts.
- Acting as the primary point of contact for key clients, addressing their inquiries, resolving issues, and proactively identifying opportunities for upselling and cross-selling

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot B4, Street No. 6, Hoa Binh IP, Nhi Thanh Commune, Thu Thua Dist, Long An Province, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

