Tuyển Sales Manager Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

**Purpose of the Job/Job Mission

Lead and manages all sales operations and oversees activities of the sales team. The key

objective is to grow incremental and new sales for the business while simultaneously reducing customer turnover. Build and manages all aspects of a sales department inclusive of leading management, account management, business analytics, and channel development. Work closely with the following departments; Customer Support, Finance, Marketing, and other sales teams for the purpose of ensuring the delivery of first-class delivery experience.

**Essential Functions

- Together with the BUs and SM, define where it makes sense to have direct sales by business area or by geography.

- Building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients, understanding their business needs, and ensuring their satisfaction with products or services

- Developing and executing strategic account plans to drive growth and maximize revenue from key accounts.

- Acting as the primary point of contact for key clients, addressing their inquiries, resolving issues, and proactively identifying opportunities for upselling and cross-selling