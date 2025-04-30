Tuyển Sales Manager Ziku Global LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 1 USD

1. General information:

We are Ziku Capital from Australia. We specialize in financial consultancy with 3 main services: Financial Advice, Lending and Tax & Accounting. Ziku Global is one subsidiary in Vietnam with the same business and same vision.

We are a young and dynamic team of professionals committed to helping individuals, families and small business owners realize their financial dreams and life goals. We will achieve this through our unparalleled commitment to client service and ability to think laterally in order to provide the optimal financial solution. We are seeking some members to join our team and be part of our vision to be the valued lifelong partner that will enhance our clients\' lifestyles.

2. Recruiting Positions:

- Paraplanner: 2 persons

3. Work location: Floor 3, The Vista building, No. 628C Vo Nguyen Giap Street, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City - Ho Chi Minh City.

3. Work location:

4. Working time: from Monday to Friday.

4. Working time:

5. Time to start: As soon as possible, to be discussed.

5. Time to start:

6. Job description (General):

- Ability to understanding Financial Planning legislative & regulatory environment in Australia, including financial markets and how they work.