Tuyển Sales Manager Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

1. Professional activities:

• Plan and prepare lessons on a weekly basis and in accordance with the relevant pacing guide, that correspond to CCSS.

• Deliver engaging lessons that support students below grade level while also pushing students at and above grade level.

• Through continual assessment, adjust teaching to best facilitate student’s academic success.

• Cover lessons as needed when another Teacher is absent as assigned by direct supervisor/Head of Teachers/IP Operation Team.

• Attend grade/subject meetings once a week as scheduled by direct supervisor.

• Submit weekly student planners that outline the focus of each lesson taught in the coming week (including topics, projects, vocabulary, homework, etc.).

2. Operational and Administrative Duties:

• Mark student work and update class gradebooks, adhering to the time frame laid out by your direct supervisor and/or Faculty Handbook.

• Attend a monthly meeting with all teachers and TAs of each class you teach to discuss student concerns, progress, etc. and maintain the Communication Log updated.

• Participate in the planning, production, and coordination of all IP events and activities held by the Department.