Tuyển Sales Manager Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School
- Hồ Chí Minh: Trường Wellspring Sài Gòn, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P22, Q. Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD
1. Professional activities:
• Plan and prepare lessons on a weekly basis and in accordance with the relevant pacing guide, that correspond to CCSS.
• Deliver engaging lessons that support students below grade level while also pushing students at and above grade level.
• Through continual assessment, adjust teaching to best facilitate student’s academic success.
• Cover lessons as needed when another Teacher is absent as assigned by direct supervisor/Head of Teachers/IP Operation Team.
• Attend grade/subject meetings once a week as scheduled by direct supervisor.
• Submit weekly student planners that outline the focus of each lesson taught in the coming week (including topics, projects, vocabulary, homework, etc.).
2. Operational and Administrative Duties:
• Mark student work and update class gradebooks, adhering to the time frame laid out by your direct supervisor and/or Faculty Handbook.
• Attend a monthly meeting with all teachers and TAs of each class you teach to discuss student concerns, progress, etc. and maintain the Communication Log updated.
• Participate in the planning, production, and coordination of all IP events and activities held by the Department.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
