Tuyển Sales Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 USD

Our client, a leading player in the garment manufacturing industry, is seeking a Senior Finance Manager with a solid background in manufacturing and a growth-oriented mindset. The ideal candidate will possess strong financial expertise, leadership skills, and the resilience to drive and support the company's long-term success in a dynamic and competitive market.

Description

As a 'Senior Finance Manager,' your main responsibilities will include:

* Leading and managing the company's overall financial processes and policies.

* Implementing strategic financial planning and budgeting.

* Ensuring compliance with local and global financial regulations.

* Developing financial reports for management and stakeholders.

* Overseeing financial risk assessments and mitigation strategies.

* Collaborating with other departments to drive financial efficiency.

* Providing financial insights to support business decision-making.

* Managing and developing the Accounting & Finance team.