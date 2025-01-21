Tuyển Sales Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD
Our client, a leading player in the garment manufacturing industry, is seeking a Senior Finance Manager with a solid background in manufacturing and a growth-oriented mindset. The ideal candidate will possess strong financial expertise, leadership skills, and the resilience to drive and support the company's long-term success in a dynamic and competitive market.
Description
As a 'Senior Finance Manager,' your main responsibilities will include:
* Leading and managing the company's overall financial processes and policies.
* Implementing strategic financial planning and budgeting.
* Ensuring compliance with local and global financial regulations.
* Developing financial reports for management and stakeholders.
* Overseeing financial risk assessments and mitigation strategies.
* Collaborating with other departments to drive financial efficiency.
* Providing financial insights to support business decision-making.
* Managing and developing the Accounting & Finance team.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI