Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

***Company information: VIA Vietnam Co., Ltd is 100% Japanese owned company. Our firm specializes in accounting, tax and legal service. VIA Vietnam is operating with 2 offices: Ha Noi (Head office) and Ho Chi Minh (Branch). All our clients are Japanese owned companies. When joining with us, you will have the opportunity to work with a variety of businesses and a professional Japanese cultural

***Work position: Senior accountant staff – HN office.

***Work place: 5F – VTower, 649 Kim Ma St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi

***Working time: From Monday to Friday (8:00 – 17:00)

*** Job Description:

• Working in accounting team, under the management of accounting manager;

• Manage all accounting and tax report to a number of clients (all clients are Japanese owned companies);

• Reviewing the financial report and tax declaration made by Junior staff;

• Allocate the job to Junior staff to meet the deadline;

• Explaining to clear the report to Manager or Director;

• Be responsible for consulting to clients for related;

• Be responsible for instructing and training subordinates (if any).