Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: 5th Floor, V tower Building, 649 Kim Ma Street, Ngoc Khanh, Ba Dinh, Hanoi.
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD
***Company information: VIA Vietnam Co., Ltd is 100% Japanese owned company. Our firm specializes in accounting, tax and legal service. VIA Vietnam is operating with 2 offices: Ha Noi (Head office) and Ho Chi Minh (Branch). All our clients are Japanese owned companies. When joining with us, you will have the opportunity to work with a variety of businesses and a professional Japanese cultural
***Work position: Senior accountant staff – HN office.
***Work place: 5F – VTower, 649 Kim Ma St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi
***Working time: From Monday to Friday (8:00 – 17:00)
*** Job Description:
• Working in accounting team, under the management of accounting manager;
• Manage all accounting and tax report to a number of clients (all clients are Japanese owned companies);
• Reviewing the financial report and tax declaration made by Junior staff;
• Allocate the job to Junior staff to meet the deadline;
• Explaining to clear the report to Manager or Director;
• Be responsible for consulting to clients for related;
• Be responsible for instructing and training subordinates (if any).
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
