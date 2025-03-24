Tuyển Social Media B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Thanh Oai Industrial Zone, Khu công nghiệp, Bích Hòa, Thanh Oai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Local sourcing and purchasing of non-production items services on terms that are in the organization\'s best interest
- Monitor the timeliness of goods supplied; follow-up the status of purchase orders with vendors to ensure timely delivery; and communicate status of orders with internal customers.
- Assist the Sourcing/purchasing and importing machinery, equipment, and spare parts in accordance to the required specifications (incl all involving import export procedures)
- Manage to achieve the cost-saving target and report the saving to company database
- The job function listed is not exhaustive and shall also include any responsibilities as assigned by the Supervisor from time to time
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have a good negotiation skill
- Good command of English both in communicating & writing
- High level of team-work skill with good ability to motivate team members
Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
