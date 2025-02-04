Tuyển Social Media AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Atermis, Số 03, Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội.
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Operating and organizing online cooking classes
- Establish, maintain, and develop relationship networks with multiple organizations/ institutions, and conduct attraction campaigns on other communication channels to ensure the stable source of trainees participating in online cooking classes.
- Record & manage the report of trainees attending online cooking class (join live, view after class…).
- Manage, monitor, and supervise the maintenance, repair, and purchase of facilities, equipment, and utensils; ensure the operation of the studio to conduct online cooking classes in the best condition.
- Operating online cooking classes (live stream, supporting media agencies, technical support, organizing interactive activities with trainees, motivating trainees to practice cooking, etc.).
- Summarize and make reports of online cooking classes.
2. Operating communication channels of online cooking class
- Administer, maintain, and develop online cooking class communication channels (fanpage, website, Facebook group, Youtube, email, phone, etc.).
- Propose and make content plan related to online cooking classes, Company and Company products to post on communication channels and our other owned media about online cooking classes.
- Design, and produce videos, images, and other media materials for posting on online cooking class’s communication channels.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
