Tuyển Social Media AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Operating and organizing online cooking classes

- Establish, maintain, and develop relationship networks with multiple organizations/ institutions, and conduct attraction campaigns on other communication channels to ensure the stable source of trainees participating in online cooking classes.

- Record & manage the report of trainees attending online cooking class (join live, view after class…).

- Manage, monitor, and supervise the maintenance, repair, and purchase of facilities, equipment, and utensils; ensure the operation of the studio to conduct online cooking classes in the best condition.

- Operating online cooking classes (live stream, supporting media agencies, technical support, organizing interactive activities with trainees, motivating trainees to practice cooking, etc.).

- Summarize and make reports of online cooking classes.

2. Operating communication channels of online cooking class

- Administer, maintain, and develop online cooking class communication channels (fanpage, website, Facebook group, Youtube, email, phone, etc.).

- Propose and make content plan related to online cooking classes, Company and Company products to post on communication channels and our other owned media about online cooking classes.

- Design, and produce videos, images, and other media materials for posting on online cooking class’s communication channels.