Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position plays as a key role in the strategy for reducing workload in non-core operations

and allows to allocate more resources to core business. Tracing support is responsible for the daily monitoring of outbound shipments from shipping origin through delivery to the destination. This focus is to ensure on time delivery to the destination.

► Cargo tracking/tracing

• Keeping track and tracing air shipment schedule every day from being loaded on board

(ETD/ATD) until discharging at destination (ETA/ATA).

• Create and send daily shipment tracking reports to the customer and other relevant parties.

• Ensure that ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA are updated in the company's system (Cello) on a daily basis.

• Get delay and misconnection notices from carriers and send them to the customer and other

parties.

• Address any issues or trouble that arise within the job's scope.

• Focus on key details on exact specifications of shipments.

• Be in charge of Accounts assigned by Manager.

• Comply with any other tasks or assignments given by the direct manager.