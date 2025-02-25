Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: TTC Building, No. 19, Duy Tan Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position plays as a key role in the strategy for reducing workload in non-core operations
and allows to allocate more resources to core business. Tracing support is responsible for the daily monitoring of outbound shipments from shipping origin through delivery to the destination. This focus is to ensure on time delivery to the destination.
► Cargo tracking/tracing
• Keeping track and tracing air shipment schedule every day from being loaded on board
(ETD/ATD) until discharging at destination (ETA/ATA).
• Create and send daily shipment tracking reports to the customer and other relevant parties.
• Ensure that ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA are updated in the company's system (Cello) on a daily basis.
• Get delay and misconnection notices from carriers and send them to the customer and other
parties.
• Address any issues or trouble that arise within the job's scope.
• Focus on key details on exact specifications of shipments.
• Be in charge of Accounts assigned by Manager.
• Comply with any other tasks or assignments given by the direct manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 6B, 7A, 7B, No. 51 Yen The Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh

