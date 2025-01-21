Tuyển Social Media Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Đức Anh Educonnect
- Hồ Chí Minh: 172 Bui Thi Xuan, Dist 1, Hochiminh city
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
· Commission Management: Oversee the entire commission cycle, including student recording, invoicing, payment verification, recording, management, and reporting.
· Sub-Agency and Partner Relations: Manage contracts, record-keeping, commission calculations, and resolve related issues for sub-agencies and partners.
· School, Institution Agent Management: Process and update school agent contracts and maintain accurate records.
· Financial Invoice Management: Handle financial invoices for marketing and other departments.
· Debtor Management: Verify, process, and manage invoices related to debtors.
· Budgeting and Forecasting: Assist the board of directors in preparing and forecasting budgets.
· Client and Partner Relations: Build and maintain strong relationships with business partners and clients.
· Reporting: Prepare financial reports for the finance manager and board of directors.
· Additional Duties: Perform other tasks as assigned by the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Strong foundation in bookkeeping and accounts payable principles.
- Proficiency in calculating, posting, and managing financial records.
Tại Đức Anh Educonnect Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Đức Anh Educonnect
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
