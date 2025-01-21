Tuyển Social Media Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

· Commission Management: Oversee the entire commission cycle, including student recording, invoicing, payment verification, recording, management, and reporting.

· Sub-Agency and Partner Relations: Manage contracts, record-keeping, commission calculations, and resolve related issues for sub-agencies and partners.

· School, Institution Agent Management: Process and update school agent contracts and maintain accurate records.

· Financial Invoice Management: Handle financial invoices for marketing and other departments.

· Debtor Management: Verify, process, and manage invoices related to debtors.

· Budgeting and Forecasting: Assist the board of directors in preparing and forecasting budgets.

· Client and Partner Relations: Build and maintain strong relationships with business partners and clients.

· Reporting: Prepare financial reports for the finance manager and board of directors.

· Additional Duties: Perform other tasks as assigned by the company.