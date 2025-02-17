Tuyển Social Media Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 USD

Mức lương Đến 18 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lot CN1 - 02B - 4 - 8, High - tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi - tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Đến 18 USD

Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017

Job description

• Manage salaries, bonuses and welfare regimes.

• Manage social insurance and PIT.

• Support the evaluation of work performance in the company.

• Make HR reports.

• Other tasks as required by management.

Với Mức Lương Đến 18 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

• Graduate from university, prefer majors: Human Resources Management / Economics/ Foreign language or Law.

• 2 - 3 years of C&B (tax & labor law, salary, ...) experience for a company with over 300 employees, experience working in manufacturing companies is preferred.

• Proficiency in Excel and knowledge of SAP software is an advantage.

Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

