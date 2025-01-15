Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
800 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 4, Street 7, Van Phuc City Residence, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD

• Manage the accounting system, accounting books, invoices - business documents
• Perform reconciliation with cash books and actual balance funds, inventory of warehouses and assets, reconciliation of debts with suppliers and customers; reconciliation of data between detailed books and general books.
• Monitor the storage of all types of accounting books, invoices - original documents of the business in accordance with regulations.
• Prepare annual financial reports including: Balance sheet, Business performance report, Cash flow report, Financial statement explanation, Account balance sheet.
• Resolve financial issues; advise leaders to ensure financial resources for the business.
• Control and manage the process of preparing records, entering accounting data, accounting costs, asset inventory processes, preparing financial reports, balance sheets as well as other related documents of the Company;
• Master and understand the legal regulations on Financial Accounting, principles of financial accounting standards, legal regulations related to enterprises, taxes, social insurance
• Responsible for the general accounting activities of the Company;

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4 Đường Số 7, Khu đô Thị Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

