Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 4, Street 7, Van Phuc City Residence, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD
• Manage the accounting system, accounting books, invoices - business documents
• Perform reconciliation with cash books and actual balance funds, inventory of warehouses and assets, reconciliation of debts with suppliers and customers; reconciliation of data between detailed books and general books.
• Monitor the storage of all types of accounting books, invoices - original documents of the business in accordance with regulations.
• Prepare annual financial reports including: Balance sheet, Business performance report, Cash flow report, Financial statement explanation, Account balance sheet.
• Resolve financial issues; advise leaders to ensure financial resources for the business.
• Control and manage the process of preparing records, entering accounting data, accounting costs, asset inventory processes, preparing financial reports, balance sheets as well as other related documents of the Company;
• Master and understand the legal regulations on Financial Accounting, principles of financial accounting standards, legal regulations related to enterprises, taxes, social insurance
• Responsible for the general accounting activities of the Company;
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI