Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

• Manage the accounting system, accounting books, invoices - business documents

• Perform reconciliation with cash books and actual balance funds, inventory of warehouses and assets, reconciliation of debts with suppliers and customers; reconciliation of data between detailed books and general books.

• Monitor the storage of all types of accounting books, invoices - original documents of the business in accordance with regulations.

• Prepare annual financial reports including: Balance sheet, Business performance report, Cash flow report, Financial statement explanation, Account balance sheet.

• Resolve financial issues; advise leaders to ensure financial resources for the business.

• Control and manage the process of preparing records, entering accounting data, accounting costs, asset inventory processes, preparing financial reports, balance sheets as well as other related documents of the Company;

• Master and understand the legal regulations on Financial Accounting, principles of financial accounting standards, legal regulations related to enterprises, taxes, social insurance

• Responsible for the general accounting activities of the Company;