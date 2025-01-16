Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Position Description:

We are seeking a talented and detail-oriented Testing Analyst to join the Development Team.

The Ideal Candidate will have a strong understanding of Quality Assurance Principles and hands-on experience with Testing Methodologies for Front-end and Back-end Technologies.

As a Testing Analyst, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure robust, user-friendly, and efficient solutions for the Enterprise Operations Management System.

Position Responsibilities:

• Engage with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and refine Testing Requirements

• Communicate with Development Team, Business Analysts, and other stakeholders to create and refine comprehensive Test Plans

• Develop and execute Test Scenarios, Test Cases, Test Steps, Test Data

• Analyze Test Results to ensure system integrity and functionality

• Perform Functional and Product Evaluation according to parameters and specifications

• Document Test Execution Results, Errors, and Defects, ensuring proper reporting for each Testing Phase

• Identify and prioritize defects, ensuring timely resolution by coordinating with developers and other stakeholders