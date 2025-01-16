Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN
- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Saigon Centre, Lê Lợi, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu
Position Description:
We are seeking a talented and detail-oriented Testing Analyst to join the Development Team.
The Ideal Candidate will have a strong understanding of Quality Assurance Principles and hands-on experience with Testing Methodologies for Front-end and Back-end Technologies.
As a Testing Analyst, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure robust, user-friendly, and efficient solutions for the Enterprise Operations Management System.
Position Responsibilities:
• Engage with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and refine Testing Requirements
• Communicate with Development Team, Business Analysts, and other stakeholders to create and refine comprehensive Test Plans
• Develop and execute Test Scenarios, Test Cases, Test Steps, Test Data
• Analyze Test Results to ensure system integrity and functionality
• Perform Functional and Product Evaluation according to parameters and specifications
• Document Test Execution Results, Errors, and Defects, ensuring proper reporting for each Testing Phase
• Identify and prioritize defects, ensuring timely resolution by coordinating with developers and other stakeholders
Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
