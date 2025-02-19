Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Production Management

a. Responsible for fabric production planning and scheduling, ensuring orders are completed on time and meet customer needs

b. Supervise the production process including weaving, dyeing and finishing, post-processing and fabric inspection to ensure quality and efficiency.

c. Optimize production processes, increase production capacity and reduce production costs and loss rates.

d. Coordinate supply chain management to ensure a stable supply of raw materials and compliance with environmental protection and quality standards.

e. Introducing automated and digitalized production monitoring ERP system to improve production transparency and accuracy

2. Quality Control

a. Develop and implement quality management systems to ensure that products meet international standards.

b. Oversee raw material, semi-finished and finished product testing, including fabric inspection process and lab testing (color fastness, strength, shrinkage, water resistance, etc.)

c. Establish standard fabric inspection and testing procedures to ensure accurate fabric defect detection and reduce the outflow of defective products.