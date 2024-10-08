Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1 - Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams

Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements

Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in verbal and written English From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications. Especilally, extensive experience in programming languages as: Java, C#, JavaScript, ... At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at all

Fluent in verbal and written English

From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications.

Especilally, extensive experience in programming languages as: Java, C#, JavaScript, ...

At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english

Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills

Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work

Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation

Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification

Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at all

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 vnd++ Performance bonus: individual and project Probation: full salary. 13th salary, holiday bonus, ... Performance Review: 1-2 times per year Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ... Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system. Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems. Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually. Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 vnd++

Performance bonus: individual and project

Probation: full salary.

13th salary, holiday bonus, ...

Performance Review: 1-2 times per year

Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...

Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.

Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer

Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.

Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually.

Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin