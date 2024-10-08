Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/10/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Technical Leader

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
40 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1

- Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams
Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements
Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product
Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in verbal and written English From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications. Especilally, extensive experience in programming languages as: Java, C#, JavaScript, ... At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at all
Fluent in verbal and written English
From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications.
Especilally, extensive experience in programming languages as: Java, C#, JavaScript, ...
At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english
Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills
Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work
Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation
Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification
Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at all

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 vnd++ Performance bonus: individual and project Probation: full salary. 13th salary, holiday bonus, ... Performance Review: 1-2 times per year Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ... Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system. Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems. Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually. Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.
Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 vnd++
Performance bonus: individual and project
Probation: full salary.
13th salary, holiday bonus, ...
Performance Review: 1-2 times per year
Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer
Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually.
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-leader-thu-nhap-40-55-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job206095
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou
Tuyển Kế toán kho Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab)
40 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
19 - 48 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm