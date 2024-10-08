Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1
- Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu
Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements
Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product
Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams
Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements
Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product
Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams
Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in verbal and written English
From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications.
Especilally, extensive experience in programming languages as: Java, C#, JavaScript, ...
At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english
Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills
Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work
Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation
Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification
Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at all
Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 vnd++
Performance bonus: individual and project
Probation: full salary.
13th salary, holiday bonus, ...
Performance Review: 1-2 times per year
Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer
Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually.
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI